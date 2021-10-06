Children's Healing Center shines light on mental health and medical trauma

As the community comes together to recognize World Mental Health Day on Sunday, Oct. 10, 201, the Children’s Healing Center ,1530 Fulton Street East, Grand Rapids, is shining a light on the critical role mental health plays in the recovery of families experiencing medical trauma.

Families who visit the CHC have complex medical issues, which can leave them shut off from the world. The Center offers a fun, clean environment to play and make friends, which they might not normally be able to do.

Social determinants of health, like access to a safe environment, healthy food and human connection, among others, are believed to account for 70 percent to 80 percent of health care outcomes. Isolation and loneliness have particularly detrimental effects – as this past year has shown – creating another level of trauma in the medical journey.

Over the past year, team members and volunteers at the Children’s Healing Center have gone through trauma-informed care training, allowing them to understand and respond to the needs of families more deeply.

Supporters of the Children’s Healing Center are encouraged to wear green on Oct. 10 and post photos of themselves engaging in an activity to improve their own mental health.

