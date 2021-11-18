Chef Jennifer Fillenworth talks turkey for a smaller feast situation

Are your Thanksgiving holiday plans a little downscaled? Chef Jennifer Fillenworth shared some great options. She suggested a turkey breast roast as a great option, especially if you are someone who is intimidated by cooking a whole bird.

Michigan-raised turkey breast roasts are available at Gordon Food Service stores and Costco under their store labels - both raw and pre-roasted. Turkey breast roasts have no bones, just delicious, moist meat.

Turkeys raised in Michigan are toms, and they grow to be about 40 pounds - far bigger than what you're used to putting in the oven, those are hens.

Michigan turkeys are mainly eaten as sliced deli meat and ground turkey or turkey sausage, but this turkey breast roast is a Michigan product.

These are super easy to prepare in the oven with a simple spice rub, but watch to see how Chef Jenn shares a way to make it fancier.

For more details go to mipoultry.com and follow Chef Jenn on Instagram @jennywiththegoodeats

