Cheesecake Bake-Off: Chef Amanda vs. Chef Gaby

The second showdown for Family Fare Presents the FOX 17 Morning Mix Bake-Off pitted Chef Amanda of Root Farmacy and an instructor with Spectrum Health's Culinary Medicine team up against Chef Gaby of Gaby's Gourmandise.

They each incorporated Family Fare's Our Family Brand into their recipes. Chef Amanda was making a Chocolate Cheesecake while Chef Gaby was conquering a Vanilla Lemon Cheesecake.

Chocolate Cheesecake Ingredients: (Chef Amanda)

Crust:

24 Oreos

¼ c. Powdered Sugar

4 T. or ½ stick of butter

Filling:

½ c. whole milk

2c. dark chocolate chips

1sp. Espresso Powder

3packages of 8oz. cream cheese at room temp

1c. granulated sugar

4 large eggs, room temp

1sp. Vanilla extract

2T. All Purpose Flour

Chocolate Sauce

227g. White Chocolate

86g Corn Syrup

18g. Granulated Sugar

286g. Heavy Cream

Vanilla Lemon Cheesecake (Chef Gaby)

1/4cup/61g Heavy Cream

2.25 cups/270g Graham cracker crumbs

6 Tbsp/ 125g Organic Cane Sugar

9 Tbsp/ 128g Butter, melted

2.5 pinches/1.3g Salt

Have all your ingredients room temperature.

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Have a large pot on the stove, filled with water, brought to simmer.

Get your 9” spring form ready.

In a mixing bowl, combine all the ingredients for the crust, and mix them well with a fork, and transfer to the spring form pan.

Pack the crust with the back of a measuring cup.

Bake for 12 to 15min. The crust should stay together.

Reduce the heat of the oven to 325.

In the bowl of the stand mixer, beat, on medium speed first, and with a paddle the room temperature cream cheese, salt, vanilla paste, lemon zests and the sugar, until the cream cheese is fluffy and creamy.

Add the flour, and mix on low speed until incorporated. Then add the yolks and eggs, and mix in on medium speed, until fully incorporated.

Beat in the heavy cream, on low speed.

Place the springform pan in the hotel pan.

Pour the batter, in the spring form with the crust in.

Place the pan in the oven, and fill it about half way with the simmering water from the pot on the stove.

Close the oven and bake for 70 to 90 minutes.

Look for a light jiggle in the center, then pull off the oven, let cool on a rack for one and a half hour, and then refrigerate for about 4 hours before serving.

Serve with the berry coulis, see recipe.



For the filling:

2.5 lbs Cream Cheese

1.25 cups/300g Organic Cane Sugar

3 Tbsp/25g AP Flour, organic

1.5 Tbsp/8g Vanilla Paste

1 each/5g Lemon zested

¼ tsp/2g Salt

4/229g Large eggs

2/32g Egg Yolks

Apple Cider Sauce

2 cups apple cider

1 cup light brown sugar, packed

5 Tbsp Salted butter

3/4 cup Heavy cream

1/2 tsp Ground cinnamon

1 tsp Vanilla extract

1 pinch Sea salt

Add the apple cider to a medium sauce pan over medium-high heat and bring to boil. Allow the apple cider to cook down to about 1/3 cup.

Reduce the heat and add the brown sugar.

Increase the heat back to medium-high heat. Continue to cook for 10-15 minutes until the caramel starts to become dark in color. Remove from heat, add heavy cream carefully as it will steam off.

Whisk in the butter, cinnamon, the vanilla and the pinch of sea salt, stir to combine.

Set aside to cool, the caramel sauce will thicken a little once it cools.

Serve with the cheesecake.

' Berry Compote

2 each Lemons small, zested and juiced

2 lbs Frozen berries mix: Strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, blackberry.

¼ cup Maple syrup



Combine all the ingredients in a medium sauce pan, stir well.

Place on the stove on medium high heat, bring to a boil, then simmer with a lid on the pan, for about 30 min.

Taste the berry compote. If too loose cook a little longer, if too thick add couple table spoon of water.

Serve with the cheesecake.

. On Friday, Chef Amanda and Chef Ali will go head-to-head for the baking crown, plus money for their charities courtesy of Family Fare's Our Family Brand.

