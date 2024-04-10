Check out these amazing Broadway shows coming to Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo

From jukebox musicals to iconic Disney productions, Miller Auditorium is bringing Broadway to West Michigan for its 2024-2025 season.

There is a great lineup of plays and musicals coming to Kalamazoo:



The Piano Guys: November 8, 2024

Dear Evan Hansen: November 14-15, 2024

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas: December 11, 2024

Disney’s The Lion King: January 29 – February 9, 2025

Hadestown: April 1-2, 2025

Riverdance: April 29, 2025

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations: May 13-15, 2025

Miller Auditorium is located on the Western Michigan University campus. To purchase tickets and learn more about upcoming shows, visit millerauditorium.com.