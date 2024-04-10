Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Check out these amazing Broadway shows coming to Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo

Posted at 11:56 AM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 11:56:05-04

From jukebox musicals to iconic Disney productions, Miller Auditorium is bringing Broadway to West Michigan for its 2024-2025 season.

There is a great lineup of plays and musicals coming to Kalamazoo:

  • The Piano Guys: November 8, 2024
  • Dear Evan Hansen: November 14-15, 2024
  • Mannheim Steamroller Christmas: December 11, 2024
  • Disney’s The Lion King: January 29 – February 9, 2025
  • Hadestown: April 1-2, 2025
  • Riverdance: April 29, 2025
  • Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations: May 13-15, 2025

Miller Auditorium is located on the Western Michigan University campus. To purchase tickets and learn more about upcoming shows, visit millerauditorium.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book