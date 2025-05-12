Celebrate Years of Advocacy at "Belonging Begins With Us" 10th Annual CASA Gala

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Join CASA(Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Michigan for a special evening celebrating a decade of advocacy at their 10th Annual Gala! Aptly named "Belonging Begins With Us," this inspiring event underscores the fundamental belief that every child deserves to feel safe, supported, and feel like they truly belong.

For years, CASA volunteers have been a powerful voice for abused and neglected children in Michigan's court system, ensuring their needs are heard and their best interests are represented. This landmark 10th Annual Gala serves as a crucial fundraising event, providing the vital resources necessary to recruit, train, and support these dedicated advocates.

By attending "Belonging Begins With Us," you directly contribute to ensuring that more vulnerable children in our state can have a consistent and caring CASA volunteer by their side – an adult who can make a life-changing difference in their journey toward belonging.

The evening will feature inspiring stories of belonging, where you'll hear firsthand accounts from CASA volunteers, staff, and the brave children whose lives have been positively impacted by their advocacy and the sense of belonging they've helped to foster. There will be opportunities to participate in a silent auction, have a thoughtfully curated meal and enjoy engaging entertainment that celebrates the spirit of community and belonging.

To stay informed about "Belonging Begins With Us," the 10th Annual CASA Gala, visit the official CASA of Michigan website.

