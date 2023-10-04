Celebrate the season with family fun at the Ada Village Fall Festival

ADA, Mich. — The Ada Village Annual Fall Festival is Oct. 7th from 4:00-8:30 pm. Enjoy face painting, book readings at the Ada Historical Society, pumpkin painting, a native animal booth, corn hole, live music, a photo booth, a firetruck and more. Plus, the Ada Township Downtown Development Authority presents Brats & Bonfires. Local restaurants will offer their versions of bratwurst, best enjoyed by several fire pits outside. The events are happening at three different venues, the Kent District Library Amy Van Andel Library, the Ada History Center and Legacy Park, but many of the downtown businesses are participating as well. To learn more, head the event's Facebook page.