Celebrate tailgate season with Meijer

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

It's officially football season, and with that comes tailgating! Whether you're in your backyard or outside the stadium, Meijer has all of your traditional favorites, but also some inspiration if you're looking to scale up your spread this season.

Replace those hamburgers and hot dogs with Frederick's Certified Angus Beef Sirloin Steakhouse Hoagies! This recipe makes 16 sandwiches.

Ingredients:

· 1, 7oz pack Fresh From Meijer Diced White Onion

· 4, 8oz Frederik’s by Meijer Top Beef Sirloin Steak, sliced very thin

· 1 cup Frederik’s by Meijer Steakhouse Marinade

· 2 tbsp Frederik’s by meijer Steak & Burger Seasoning

· 8 each Frederik’s Chicago Style Hotdog Buns, cut in half

· 2 tbsp Cooking Oil

· Frederiks Cumin Lime Pickles if desired

Cooking Instructions:

1. Preheat grill to medium/ high heat

2. Heat medium cast iron pan or dutch oven

3. Add cooking oil, onions and seasoning to pan, cook for 5-8 minutes until golden brown

4. Add sliced beef and saute for 5-10 minutes until browned and cooked through

5. Add steakhouse marinade and simmer for 30 minutes

6. Place about ½ cup cooked beef into each sandwich bun, add pickles if desired

And for a sweet snack, try the Peanut Butter Popcorn Trail Mix!

Ingredients:

· 5-6 cups of popcorn or 1 bag of Frederik’s Sea Salt Heirloom Popcorn

· 1 bag of Trick or Treat Yourself Trail Mix or 14-16oz Meijer Trail Mix Bag

· Peanut Butter Sauce:

o 1 cup honey

o 2/3 cup granulated sugar

o 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

· Salt to taste

Instructions:

1. Add popcorn to extra large mixing bowl.

2. In medium saucepan over medium heat add honey and sugar. Stir the ingredients until they are well combined. Bring the mixture to a boil and let it boil for two minutes.

3. Remove the saucepan from the heat and add the peanut butter to it. Stir the mixture until it is smooth and then add the vanilla.

4. While the peanut butter sauce is still hot, slowly pour about ¼ of the sauce over the popcorn. Gently stir the popcorn to coat it with the sauce. Continue to pour the peanut butter sauce over the popcorn until you have achieved your desired coating.

5. When the peanut butter popcorn is still slightly hot, pour the Meijer Trail Mix bag into the mixing bowl and gently mix it.

6. Dump the mixture onto a cookie sheet lined w/ parchment paper and spread to cool.

7. Sprinkle desired amount of salt over the peanut butter popcorn trail mix.

8. Allow the mixture to cool for a few minutes before consuming.

