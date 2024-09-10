Celebrate our neighbors to the north at Canadiana Fest 2024

Michigan's neighbors to the south want to throw a party, and the focus will be on the neighbors to the north: Canada!

The City of Kalamazoo is hosting Canadiana Fest on September 21 as they celebrate and highlight the three founding cultures of Canada: Indigenous, French, and the British Commonwealth.

Experience authentic original Canadian artists, an appearance from the Red Green Show and Possum Lodge, a vendor village filled with handmade goods, food, and more

There will also be a Poutine Competition, Butterart Competition, and Canadian cosplay Contest.

The event will take place form 1 to 11 p.m. at the Arcadia Creek Festival Place.

Learn more by visiting canadianafest.fun.

