Celebrate National Puzzle Day with special collaboration with Highlights Magazine

It's a three letter phrase that describes a time set aside for those who love a good brain buster. It's National Puzzle Day!

You can celebrate with a unique and engaging collaboration with Highlights magazine and the founder of National Puzzle Day, Jodi Jill.

Highlights, known for its beloved hidden pictures and brain teasers, has partnered with Jill to create a variety of puzzle-themed activities and resources available on the National Puzzle Day website. Kids and adults alike can participate in online puzzles, printable activities, and interactive challenges that promote creativity, critical thinking, and collaboration. It's a fantastic opportunity to engage with your family, learn something new, and celebrate the power of puzzles.

Want to get started? Here's a link to all of the fun.

