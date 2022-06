Whether shaken or stirred, the martini is an iconic cocktail that's been around since the 1800s. You can celebrate the classic drink made famous in James Bond films today as it is National Martini Day!

Matt from Scapegrace Distillery joined us via Zoom to share three recipes that can take you from pre-dinner to post-dinner all the way to the next day's brunch. Learn more about Scapegrace's new Black Gin and more here.