Celebrate National Mango Day Thursday with Sōmrus Mango Cream Liqeur

National Mango Day is Thursday, July 22 so how about a Mango cocktail? Sōmrus COO and Founder, Monica Badlani joined us for some great recipe ideas.

Sōmrus Mango Cream Liqueur is a new generation of cream liqueurs; they use real dairy cream from Wisconsin, rum from the Caribbean, and all natural flavors.

Sōmrus Mango is based on Alphonso Mangos, known as the King of Mangos.

The cocktails are a big hit on TikTok @SomrusSips

Here are some fantastic recipe ideas:

Truly Mango Shake

Spoon 1 tablespoon of instant vanilla pudding mix into a tall glass; pour in your favorite flavor of Truly, and a shot of Sōmrus Mango, then stir hard. Enjoy!

Sōmrus Creamy Lemonade

Condensed milk

Not-too-sweet lemonade

Sōmrus Mango Cream Liqueur

Method:

· Add 3 Tbs of condensed milk to a highball glass, fill with not-too-sweet lemonade; stir

· Add ice

· Pour Sōmrus Mango to taste on top

Sōmrus Mango Colada



· Pineapple coconut water

Sōmrus Mango Cream Liqueur

Method:

Fill a highball glass with ice

Add 3 parts pineapple coconut water

Add 1 part Sōmrus Mango Cream Liqueur

· Stir