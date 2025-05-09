Celebrate mom with special event at Farrand Hall Bakery

COLON, Mich. — Farrand Hall is the perfect spot to celebrate mom this year! This elegant event space's charming atmosphere is the ideal setting to sample some of their newest offerings. The Farrand Hall Bakery opened three months ago and is proving to be a favorite for those looking for delectable treats.

Come and do some shopping at the first Artisan's Market of the season with multiple vendors offering jewelry, lotions, lawn art, candles, plants, pottery, and more! Then visit the bakery, located at 216 E State St, for some sweet sustenance. The bakery is led by Head Baker Stephanie Fish who uses high quality ingredients to make everything from scratch.

Mother's Day is Sunday and they have an incredible Angel Food Cake that looks almost too pretty to eat. She stopped by our studios to show us that and a lineup of other goodies! Take a look!

To see more of what they do, and learn about upcoming events, make sure to follow Farrand Hall on Instagram.

