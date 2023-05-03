Celebrate Cesar E Chavez on Cinco de Mayo

The legacy of the iconic farm workers and civil rights leader Cesar E. Chavez is being celebrated at the Grand Rapids Public Museum on May 5th. The organizers of the event, the Committee to Honor Cesar E. Chavez, have an afternoon of fun and festivities planned from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. including a one-of-a-kind fashion show. Come for the fiesta and take away a greater appreciation for the tireless advocacy work by Chavez.

Todd met with Lupe Ramos-Montigny and Maria Eroza to learn more. Watch the interview for all of the details or find them on Facebook.