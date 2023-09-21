Catayl creates hundreds of beautiful bags for Kids' Food Basket

HOLLAND, Mich. — Christine Taylor, affectionately called Catayl started decorating bags for Kids' Food Basket in 2020, after retiring during the pandemic. Her background is in science, and she says she started with basic stick figures. But her passion for giving back and inspiring children kept her learning and progressing. Her daughter is an artist, and gave her tips along the way.

Today, Catayl has designed hundreds of beautiful bags with unique, whimsical, colorful characters that will bring the recipients much joy. They all are meant to lift up the young people who receive Sack Suppers from Kids' Food Basket every day, and no doubt they do. She encourages everyone to start somewhere, and give their time and talents to decorating bags, no matter how simple.

During the month of September, Kids' Food Basket is hoping to collect 200,000 decorated bags in honor of Brown Bag Decorating Month. They will be used for the organizations Sack Suppers that go out to more than 10,000 students across Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon and Allegan counties every day. To learn more about Kids' Food Basket and how you can help them reach their goal, head to kidsfoodbasket.org.

Make sure to follow Catayl Creations on Instagram.