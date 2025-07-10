Care Patrol of Western Michigan helps families on their senior care journey

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Navigating the next steps in finding senior living arrangements can be overwhelming. From the physical and emotional aspects of downsizing, there is also the financial aspect that leaves many individuals with more questions than answers.

Fortunately, CarePatrol of Western Michigan alleviates those concerns for families with their personalized, no-cost senior care advisory services. They assist families through the options of independent and assisted living, as well as memory care, nursing homes, or even in-home care for their loved ones.

Care Patrol also assists those in the next steps through partnerships with various realtors, going as far as ensuring the initial stages of downsizing are approached with comfort and care as those prepare their transition into independent or assisted living.

Clark & Clark is one of those realtors, and the team helps individuals in home staging, asset assessment, and of course, listing the home.

Todd spoke with Certified Senior Advisor Melanie Locker and Cassandra Clark, realtor with Clark and Clark about the partnership.

To set up an appointment or learn more about the services they provide, visit CarePatrol.com/WMCR or call (616) 773-2085.

