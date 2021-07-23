Camping apps to find the perfect spot

The perfect trip starts with the perfect spot! Many camping destinations across the country are already booked up for the summer, but if you're someone who has their heart set on spending time in the great outdoors, here are some apps to help you find that perfect location.

First up, discover over 500-thousand campsites, parks, and private camping areas all across the country with The Dyrt. Whether you want to stay close to home, or travel cross country, Dyrt has over a million reviews and tips submitted by campers just like you! Dyrt gives users free access to all listing in the u-s, with information about nearby county parks, nature trails, private parks, nearby sites, and more. Filter campsites by tent, RV cabin, glamping, distance, rating and other features. the app will also provide you with contact information for all locations.

Up next, Hipcamp which is great for glampers! Discover and book tent camping, RV parks, cabin rentals, treehouses, and other unique lodging all across the country. Since Hipcamp partners with private land owners, you can have a one-of a kind experience away from the crowds. there are private campsites showcasing destinations off the beaten path you can't find anywhere else like blueberry farms, vineyards and beaches. It also shows community photos and reviews, so you know you're getting exactly what you're looking for.

Finally, explore the natural beauty the United States has to offer at our national and state parks with recreation.gov and ReserveAmerica. Both apps, you can search for available campsites for as early as the night you need to settle in. To make sure you get the campsite you want, filter campgrounds by site features, location, activities, and amenities they provide, and the time you'll be staying there.

These are available on android and apple phones… or you can visit their websites.

