Bridge Street Makers Market & Crawl Just one of the many items available at the Bridge St. Makers Market & Crawl

An array of handmade, homemade and one-of-a-kind items will be displayed and ready to purchase on Saturday, August 21, in Grand Rapids at the Bridge St. Makers Market & Crawl from 12pm to 5pm.

More than 25 makers and creators along with local businesses will be presenting their goods at One Bourbon, 608 Bridge Bar and Bridge Street Market, 405 Seward. Both are right across the street from one another.

For more details, go to iheartindiemarkets.com/grandrapids