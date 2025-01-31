Bestselling author explains how anyone take control of their lives with The Fix

Bestselling author, Enneagram expert, and Typology podcast host, Ian Morgan Cron, offers a surprising perspective on the Twelve Steps in his upcoming book, The Fix: How the Twelve Steps Offer a Surprising Path of Transformation for the Well-Adjusted, the Down-and-Out, and Everyone In Between. Far from being just for alcoholics and addicts, Cron argues that the Twelve Steps offer a powerful path to healing and spiritual awakening for everyone.

Drawing on his own recovery journey, Cron illuminates the reality that we all exist on the addiction continuum. Whether it's substances, work, technology, food, or even people-pleasing, we use something to numb the discomfort of living in a "messed-up world." The Fix explores how these "fixes," while perhaps not as visible as "empty bottles stashed inside a desk drawer," can be just as life-complicating and soul-crushing.

Cron emphasizes that Twelve Step recovery is more than just a strategy for sobriety; it's a transformative tool for anyone seeking to move beyond self-help and experience a profound spiritual awakening.

With his characteristic wit and transparency, Cron guides readers through each of the Twelve Steps, providing a "new pair of glasses" through which to see themselves, others, and the world in a marvelous new way. He says that recognizing and admitting our inherent addictive tendencies is crucial for beginning this transformative journey. By moving from denial to acceptance, we can find healing, restore our sanity, and make amends with those we have harmed.

The Fix tackles the tough questions surrounding addiction, exposing the truth that everyone struggles with repetitive, self-destructive behaviors. From drugs and alcohol to eating disorders, social media, workaholism, and unhealthy relationships, Cron demonstrates how addiction is often a symptom of a deeper problem within the human condition – the constant search for a "fix" to numb the emotional, psychological, and spiritual pain of living in a broken world. He warns of a looming addiction crisis in our culture, as we normalize and even encourage these addictive "fixes."

Importantly, Cron explains why we often fail to overcome addiction or compulsive behaviors on our own. He introduces the time-proven, evidence-based genius of the Twelve Step program as a solution that addresses the underlying issues causing addiction. Sharing his own experience with addiction, Cron reveals how working the Twelve Steps saved and restored his life, proving that it's a spiritual program for living that can work for everyone.