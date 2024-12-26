Berger Chevy celebrates a year of giving back; looks forward to 100 years in 2025

Berger Chevrolet has been known to locals as a great dealer for sales and service, but a big part of the company's philosophy is philanthropy. Through the Berger Gives Back campaign, employees collected several boxes of toys worth more than $1200 for Toys for Tots this year. In addition to seasonal giving, the team chooses one organization to donate to from their paychecks all year - either the Boys and Girls Club of Grand Rapids, Kids Food Basketor Heart of West Michigan United Way.

The dealership is also looking forward to 2025, as it celebrates 100 years of serving West Michigan. Family-owned and operated since 1925, the business has certainly come a long way. Today there are 330 employees on a 20 acre lot. The roots run deep and the team is excited to celebrate the centennial with the community next year.

Berger Chevrolet is at 2525 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids. (616) 949-5200.

