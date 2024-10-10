Berger Chevrolet celebrates 100 years with a new mural

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Berger Chevrolet turns 100 in 2025, but the celebration started early with the addition of a brand-new mural. Leaders knew they wanted to do something big for such a significant birthday, and when the idea for a giant mural came up, partner and friend Kevin Nelson from Heart of West Michigan United Way connected them with Lions and Rabbits Center for the Arts.The partnership helped Berger find the perfect artist and project for a giant wall on the building's exterior. Kevin Wolfrom studied the dealership's history and ran with it, creating a piece that celebrates where the Chevy came from and how it helped get the business to where it is today.

The first part of the painting process allowed employees to get involved. Wolfrom created a paint-by-number for them, so everyone who wanted to could be part of the project.