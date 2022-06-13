The city of Ada is ready to celebrate summer! They are kicking things off this weekend with the first of three "Beers at the Bridge" events. This is the seventh year for this family-friendly event. Matt Michiels from Gravel Bottom Craft Brewery joined us to share more about the event and what they will be bringing.
Beers at the Bridge returns to Ada
Videos
Posted at 11:04 AM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 11:05:57-04
