Beers at the Bridge celebrates 10 years of community

Beers at the Bridge will be returning to Legacy Park in Ada, featuring two concerts on Friday, June 20 and Friday, August 15.

Kari Lynch will perform in June, while Soul Syndicate will perform in August. Both events will run from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. Beers at the Bridge is free to attend and family-friendly.

In addition to the concerts, a variety of locally-brewed craft beer will be available, as well as food trucks, including Ada Fresh Market, Garage Bar & Grill, Gravel Bottom Craft Brewery, The Lark Wine Bar, MudPenny, Myrth, and Papa K’s.

Beer and beverages are available to purchase using tickets. Cash and card are accepted, and a valid I.D. is required for all alcoholic purchases. Merchandise will be available for purchase as well.

Please note that River Street will be closed during the event.

Volunteer opportunities for both dates are still available, with a variety of shift times and roles available. Those who volunteer will receive a free Beers at the Bridge t-shirt.

Find the event on Facebook to learn more.

