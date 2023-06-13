Beers at the Bridge brings music, food, and family fun to downtown Ada

ADA, Mi. — Ada's Beers at the Bridge will bring fabulous live music, food trucks, fun and of course, beer to downtown all summer long. This event happens on the 3rd Friday of every month, with the first concert kicking off Friday, June 16 from 6:00-9:00 pm. Soul Syndicate takes the stage this month with it's high energy horn section that will have people up and dancing. Kids can burn off some energy at the playground, while adults can enjoy craft beers from both Gravel Bottom Brewery and Railtown Brewing Company. Becuase of construction, this year's event will be at Legacy Park, 7430 River Street, instead of Leonard Field.

Learn more about the event here.