Bee Brave 5K to support breast cancer research at Van Andel Institute

CALEDONIA, Mich. — The 16th Annual Bee Brave 5K Run/Walk is happening Saturday, October 7 at 8:30 am at Shagbark Farms in Caledonia. This is a family/pet friendly event - strollers are welcome! There will be lots of fans cheering on the sidelines, making this fun for everyone!

Choose from 3 registration options:

Run (Timed)

Walk (Not timed)

Virtual 5K

Registration closes at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, October 3.

Late registration will be available online thereafter for $40.

Bee Brave is more than just a few events throughout the year to raise money for local breast cancer research. Throughout the last 15 years, it has grown to become a community of like-minded individuals who are passionate about raising breast cancer awareness, supporting fighters and honoring those whose battle has ended. Bee Brave is a haven of hope for those who need it, a home in which to share their courageous stories, as well as a place to celebrate the victories and triumphs over breast cancer.

-100% of Bee Brave events are organized by volunteers and supported by local business sponsors who are dedicated to finding a cure.

-100% of race registration goes directly to breast cancer research at Van Andel Institute.

Learn more and register on their website.