Beat the heat with the Ice Cold Comedy Jam this weekend

The west side of downtown Grand Rapids will be the "coolest" place to be this Saturday as the second annual Ice Cold Comedy Jam will be held on Bridge Street. The event is being put on by local comedian Mike Logan in conjunction with a partnership with Brightly and Mobile GR. It all takes place at Bridgington Corner, located at 616 Bridge Street NW right next to Bridge Street Market.

Mike Logan, who will also be performing a full stand up comedy set at the event, stopped by the Morning Mix with more details.