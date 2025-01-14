Author Jordan S Keller talks "Wildfire" The Rise of a Hero"

Looking for your next good read? Look no further than "Wildfire: The Rise of a Hero" by Cincinnati author Jordan S. Keller! This gripping novel throws you right into the action as a deadly virus sweeps across the globe, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

It's the first book in a young adult fiction series by the author set in a not-so-distant dystopian future. Keller paints a vivid picture of a world forever changed, where survival is the only goal. But amidst the chaos, a spark of hope emerges in the form of a group of courageous teens. They must learn to rely on each other and their own inner strength to overcome the dangers that surround them.

Todd spoke with her this morning and learned that the main character of this series has a long history with Keller. Watch the interview to learn all about it and then pick up a copy.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok