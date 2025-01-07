Author Gale Galligan offers up "Fresh Start" with latest graphic novel

Gale Galligan is a rising star in the world of graphic novels, captivating readers with her vibrant illustrations and heartwarming stories. Best known for her adaptations of Ann M. Martin's beloved The Baby-Sitters Club series, Galligan has brought classic tales to life for a new generation with her dynamic artwork and engaging storytelling.

In her latest graphic novel, Fresh Start, Galligan takes a semi-autobiographical approach, drawing inspiration from her own childhood experiences. The story follows Ollie, a girl who loves moving to new places. Every time something embarrassing happens, she can just leave it behind and start fresh. But when her family decides to settle down, Ollie faces the challenge of building lasting friendships and confronting her fear of vulnerability. Fresh Start is a relatable and heartwarming story about navigating change, embracing friendships, and discovering the courage to be yourself.

Michelle spoke with Galligan over the phone to learn more about the new book and the author's process. You can find more of her work at www.galesaur.com.

