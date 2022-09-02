Author Christopher Tallon talks about his new book, "Switchers"

West Michigan native Christopher Tallon just penned his first novel, "Switchers."

The story follows a group of friends on their last day of school in an alternate version of 1996.

"The kids must fight the elements, escape the switchers, and find a switching device, all while bouncing between two worlds. Traveling time and distance, learning about each other, finding those they can trust, and hoping the new friends they find themselves with can help them get home before the switching window closes permanently."

Meet Tallon in person and get a physical copy of the book signed at the following dates and locations:

September 24

Pharmhouse Wellness- 831 Wealthy St SW, Grand Rapids

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

October 8

106 Gallery -106 S Division, Grand Rapids

6 to 8 p.m.

These events are free to attend.

To learn more about "Switchers" or Tallon, visit christophertallon.com or follow @TallonWrites on all social media.