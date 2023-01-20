Artists needed for new mural project in Ada

ADA, Mi — Lions & Rabbits Center for the Arts is best known for connecting artists to projects in downtown Grand Rapids, but now their reach is expanding. The organization is helping the city of Ada find artists to paint murals on two of its railroad bridges in town. Artists are invited to apply for the project by submitting samples of their work, and a design committee will choose two of them to make a lasting impact on a large scale. Anyone interested is invited to apply at lionsandrabbits.com by February 20. The committee will make their decisions and work is scheduled to begin in March. Any questions, email robyn@lionsandrabbits.com.