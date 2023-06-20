Archival Brewing to host Historical Brew Day

PLAINFIELD TWP, Mi. — Husband and wife team Levi and Callee Knoll are passionate about all things food, beer and travel. Levi started craft brewing in his garage, and moved on to work at several local breweries. He believes every beer tells a story and started educating himself about the ancient styles of brewing. Today Archival provides that culinary and brewing exploration in a gorgeous, welcoming space with yard games, great food and a lively atmosphere.

On Saturday, June 24 from 11:00-4:00, special guest brewers Mike O'Brien and Jake Egeler will be in from Ann Arbor to actually brew on the historic system in a cauldron over an open fire. This event is free and open to anyone. Dogs and children are welcome.