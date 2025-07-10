Archival Brewing celebrates four years of business

Cheers to four years! Archival Brewing is celebrating their fourth anniversary of business with a party inside their taproom, located at 6266 West River Drive in Belmont.

The event will be July 12 from 11 A.M. to 11 P.M. and is free to attend.

As part of the celebration, Archival is releasing their Amphora brew. A variety of alcohol will be available, including 22 taps of beer, cider, and mead. Handcrafted cocktails and mocktails will also be available.

Food made from scratch will be present, as well as dog treat food truck Pink Paw Patisserie between the hours of 6 P.M. to 8 P.M.

Archival's beer garden will feature live music from Vespa between 6 P.M. to 9 P.M.

Archival Brewing owners Levi and Callee Knoll visited the Mix to discuss the event as well as their business' growth over the past four years.

Visit archivalbrewing.com to learn more. You can RSVP to the party on Facebook.

