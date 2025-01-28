Aquinas College embarking on year-long journey to celebrate Jubilee Year of Hope

Aquinas College is embarking on a year-long journey of reflection and celebration with its Jubilee Year of Hope.

The college has announced it will host numerous intellectual conversations around one them: Hope.

Throughout the year, Aquinas will host a variety of events and programs that explore the themes of hope, faith, and service, inviting the community to engage in meaningful conversations and experiences. The series will feature prominent speakers, scholars, and artists who will share their insights all connecting around hope.

President Alicia Cordoba paid us a visit to let us know more about what to expect throughout the year.

