Animal adoptions, food, pet accessories and more at Chow Hound

Adoption events slowly starting at select Chow Hound Pet Supplies stores. Shelters are full and they are happy to host rescues and shelters. Check Facebook for a list of event dates and locations: https://www.facebook.com/ChowHoundPet/events [facebook.com]

If you can’t adopt, foster, how about donating food? Every location has a donation barrel for food and supply donations: Shop and drop em in!

Intuition is a new food recently introduced at Chow Hound locations. Dogs are happy about it and it's great for the belly, made for gut-health support. Slow cooked and made in the USA. Many options available with grain or without, for puppy through adult.

As we switch out our wardrobe for fall, get some gear for your pets, too. Check out the new attire in stores now to get your pet ready for the chilly weather. Everything from sweaters, Pjs, coats, and even boots!

Did you know they don't just have stuff for furbabies? Check out the new line of wild bird products by Pure Flight. Through October 10, Chow Hound is offering a free suet product with the purchase of a feeder.