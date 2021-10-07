Advice from 1-800-GOT-JUNK when it comes to fall clean-up

Ready to de-clutter? Matt with 1-800-GOT-JUNK says start by getting some boxes together and mark them throw away, donate or keep. When you walk through any room in your home, you can just start with those boxes, then go through them. When you get to the box that you are going the throw away, give 1-800-GOT-JUNK a call so they can come help haul it.
Videos
1800GOTJUNK tip on sorting items
Posted at 10:20 AM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 10:20:07-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.