Adults can have fun on Halloween with these parties happening in Grand Rapids

The Halloween season is no longer just for kids, the adults want to get in on the fun. In Grand Rapids, there are plenty of opportunities for adults to have fun and dress up thanks to a few events offered by AHC Hospitality this October.

Just Wicked

October 25
9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
JW Marriott Grand Rapids
Purchase tickets on Eventbrite

Phantom Spirits: A Speakeasy

October 31
7 to 10 p.m.
The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck - Amway Grand Plaza
Purchase tickets on Eventbrite

Day of the Dead Party

November 2
8 to 11:45 p.m.
IDC at the Amway Grand Plaza
Doors: 4 p.m.
$10/person beginning at 8 p.m.

