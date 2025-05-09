A Strong "Core": Cider Week GR Returns for growing fanbase

Hard cider is taking center stage as Cider Week GR returns to West Michigan. Starting today and running through the17th, there will be cider events, tap takeovers, paired dinners, and more happening all around Grand Rapids.

During these events, the Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition (GLINTCAP) will also be taking place during Cider Week May 13-16. While not open to the public, the world’s largest cider competition focuses on raising the caliber of cider as a category of beverage.

The public is invited to wrap up the festivities on May 17th as Michigan Cider Fest will take place at Rosa Parks Circle. Attendees can sample ciders from across the state, feast on local foods and enjoy live music.

We were thrilled to have Paula Englin from the Michigan Cider Association

join us on the Alto Gas Patio who shared in the excitement in the growth of ciders and cideries in Michigan!

One of those amazing places is Farmhaus Cider Co. in Hudsonville and Megan Odegaard is co-owner. She shared all of the things happening this weekend for Mother's Day and brought the most incredible donuts! They're a perfect spot to start your Cider Week celebrations!

To see a complete list of events and participating cideries, visit CiderWeekGR.com.