616 Service connects volunteers with non-profit organizations they're passionate about

Volunteering is great for the community and the organizations that serve them. However, it’s also beneficial to the volunteer to give their time to help others, while improving their mental and physical health, boosting confidence, fostering social connections, and building skillsets.

616 Service is all about connecting people and businesses with the opportunity to make lives and communities better. They want to make volunteering accessible and fulfilling for everyone, so 616 Service acts as a bridge between potential volunteers and non-profit organizations so people can serve organizations and causes they care about.

This effort not only supports the nonprofits but also provides fulfilling opportunities for volunteers to make tangible differences in their communities.

Learn more about volunteer opportunities by visiting 616service.org.

