National First Responders Day is on October 28, a day to recognize and honor all those who act quickly when an emergency is at hand.

Lt. Kevin Hirakis of the Calhoun County Sheriff Department talked about the second annual Blessing of the Badges event, and how it'll recognize these everyday heroes.

The Blessing of the Badges will occur on October 27 at 7 p.m. at Victory Life Church in Battle Creek.