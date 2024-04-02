13-year-old entrepreneur creates successful full-service doggie day care

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Aleksander Slott loves dogs. The 13-year-old is also a forward-thinking entrepreneur. He brought his two loves together to create Wagging Riders, a full service doggie day care, that provides both pick up and drop off services for your pup. It all started with dog walking, but when mom, Amy Oostveen found a van for sale, she decided to help him take this venture a step further. They bought the van, and now are almost at capacity with their furry clients. Every Monday through Thursday, Amy drives the van while Aleksander wrangles the dogs, picking them up at 11:00 am, giving them lots of love and exercise and then dropping them back off at home at 2:00 pm. It has been a great learning experience for the family, and there are talking about expanding.

If you would like to learn more about Wagging Riders, you can follow them on Instagram or Facebook, or shoot them an email at waggingriders@gmail.com.