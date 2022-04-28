1-800-GOT-JUNK says reducing water use will save money and energy

1-800-GOT-JUNK is all about helping the planet! When consumers use their services to get rid of all their unwanted junk, about 70 percent of it is repurposed, reused, or recycled.

In addition to saving money on your utility bill, water conservation helps prevent water pollution in nearby lakes, rivers, and local watersheds. Here are a few ways you can conserve your water each day to help the earth.

Cut the time you spend in the shower and turn the water off when you brush your teeth.

When watering your lawn, put your sprinklers on a schedule or water every other week.

Just reducing water use little by little can make a big impact over the course of time.

