1-800-GOT-JUNK shares 3 ways to conserve energy

Here are some ways you can help the planet too by conserving energy around the house.

Turn off the lights when you leave the room.

Another quick way to save energy is when you leave for work, set the thermostat down. Make sure it's on a schedule so it knows when you're leaving and knows when you're arriving.

The last thing is to make sure windows and doors are properly sealed. Now that the weather is getting warmer, it's important to check windows

and doors to ensure they're properly insulated.

