Major meat recall now potentially impacting some West Michigan Schools

We're now getting a look at the distribution list of schools that may be impacted by a major meat recall involving potential listeria contamination.

The recall from BrucePac based in Oklahoma was first announced back on Oct. 9. It involves approximately 12 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products.

Some of these products were shipped to schools in Michigan. A few West Michigan locations made the list:



Bangor High School

East Rockford Middle School

The Quad at Ferris State University

Mildred C. Wells Academy (Benton Harbor)

Muskegon Catholic School

Pansophia Academy (Coldwater)

Weymouth Child Development (Charlotte)

This involves foods produced between May 31 and Oct. 8. The USDA shared a 342-page list that includes hundreds of potentially affected foods. Items are included from stores including Trader Joe's, Costco, Target, and Walmart. Recalled foods can be identified by the establishment numbers "51205 or P-51205" inside or under the USDA mark of inpsections.

Officials say impacted foods should be thrown away or returned to point of purchase for a refund.