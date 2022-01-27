Michigan State University receives a $25 million grant to expand public health initiatives in Flint

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University received a $25 million grant to continue its public health work in Flint.

The hefty donation to the College of Human Medicine comes from the Chjarles Stewart Foundation Mott Foundation.

In the past, the foundation has given the university $12 million dollars for the college's expansion in Flint, and $7.7 million dollars to renovate the former Flint Journal building to be their office space.

"The grant is really important because it allows us to do a lot more work in Flint, and, with people all over based on that work. It really expands the number of faculty we can have, the number of partners we can have, the amount of studies and other interventions we can do to make people healthier," said interim Dean of the College of Human Medicine Aron Sousa.

Since 2014, MSU's Flint-based public health experts have undertaken programs and research initiatives to help the city, such as Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha's discovery of elevated blood levels in Flint chldren that were tied to a switch in the city's water source.

Sousa said once they get more space, they'll start hiring more faculty to continue the work.

