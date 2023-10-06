Meijer celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month all year long with international and local products

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Meijer puts delicious ingredients from the farthest reaches of the world within arm's reach, so you can take a globetrotting flavor tour without leaving your kitchen. Its buyers scour the world foods market to make sure many ethnicites and regions are represented. That often means finding products locally, made in Michigan. Todd and Michelle learn more about the process, and Aurora International Foods.