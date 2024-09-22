Seasonable, cooler temps expected this week

WEST MICHIGAN - After a record-breaking stretch of 80 degree high temperatures the past 12 days, the fabulous summer weather and exceedingly warm temperatures ends today. Perhaps, very fitting since Fall officially arrives today at 8:43 this morning. It's what we call the Autumnal Equinox, signifying equal days equal nights, about 12 hours of each.

This week, temperatures will be sharply cooler, more seasonable in the 70s. Rain likely develops as we head through our Sunday, with many areas picking up between .25" and .50". Its rain we need, since we've been very dry the past two months and are running a deficit of about three inches in Grand Rapids alone. See image below.

We also have additional chances for showers on Tuesday as another system moves into the Lower Great Lakes. Also, for the first times in quite a while, we have Small Craft Advisories and a Moderate Beach Hazard Risk on Lake Michigan this afternoon and evening as waves build to 2 to 4 feet. In more recent, the lake has remained reasonably calm. Water temperatures are around 70! See image below.

