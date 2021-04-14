Local farm stand fighting to reopen

HOLLAND, Mich. — A West Michigan family farm continues to try and get a permit to reopen a popular farm stand after it was shut down by county officials.

Casey Visser with Visser Farms says he opened a fresh produce stand on Chicago Drive in Holland Township during the start of the pandemic to sell 300 different varieties of crops and produce to local families in need.

When the Visser family asked for a zoning ordinance text amendment to allow for a special-use farm stand, they never expected resistance from the Holland Township planning commission. The farm stand was given a cease and desist back in May of last year because the location of the farm stand is in a commercial district and not within an agricultural-zoned property. Casey says this issue has been tabled by township leaders since August of last year.

Tuesday night, officials voted to deny Visser's proposed amendments, meaning there's still no saying when he can reopen for the community.