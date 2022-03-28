Kent County Sheriff, Wyoming PD, Kentwood PD form new task force to investigate crimes with clear patterns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is forming a new task force: the Metro Crime Pattern Team.

“The better that we’re able to share resources, bring criminals into custody, the better we protect all of our residents here in Kent County,” Undersheriff Chuck DeWitt said.

So far, Wyoming Public Safety and Kentwood Public Safety are signed on to be part of the team. Any department in Kent County can join on an as-needed basis.

“The concept is to quickly identify patterns of crimes that are across jurisdictional lines,” DeWitt said.

The goal is simple: track crimes with similar patterns, across jurisdictions. Undersheriff Chuck DeWitt says they will work with all different types of crime, with a strong focus on car thefts, larceny, catalytic converter theft, and armed robbery.

“Nothing beats working together, day after day. In the same room. In the same office,” DeWitt said.