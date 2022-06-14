’It’s oppressive out there:’ Cooling centers open during extreme temps

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Gateway Mission is known for helping people experiencing homelessness and houselessness get back on their feet.

This week, they’ll also be helping people beat the heat.

“Anytime that the weather gets to be extreme, whether it’s hot or cold, we make sure that our friends that are out on the streets are well taken care of,” said Rachael Neal, development director at Gateway Mission. “So, from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., we open our facilities to anyone that needs to come in and just get some relief from the hot weather.”

People can also grab a cold drink or just sit in the air-conditioning she said.

Tuesday temperatures were in the 80s and 90s. However, over the next few days, it’s expected to reach the 100s, said FOX 17’s weather team.

“The heat can be very dangerous for individuals who are out on the street, especially for prolonged periods of time if they’re not adequately hydrated,” Neal said.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office stressed the importance of being hydrated at this time, especially those who are older and are young children.

They’re expecting heat-related calls over the next few days.

“We respond to a large number of them during this extreme weather,” said Capt. Jake Sparks with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. “We would just encourage people, like I said, to be careful. And, if they’re going to be outside just to make sure that they’re hydrating [and] drinking plenty of fluids. And, the best fluid is water to be drinking.”

Capt. Sparks also recommended turning on fans, staying out of the sun, and using wet rags to cool down. Overheating and dehydration can cause severe problems.

“It’s really two different things that we see: heat exhaustion and then heat stroke. If you get to the point of a heat stroke that’s a full on medical emergency. You can contact 911,” Capt. Sparks said. “Move to a cooler area, loosen your clothes, apply the wet rags like I mentioned, and stay out of the direct sun. If it gets to a heat stroke where you’re passing out — extremely dizzy, vomiting, anything liKe that, cramping up — contact 911 because you could be having a heat stroke.”

He also suggested visiting cooling centers, like the one at Gateway Mission on 7th Street. The Herrick District Library and Grand Haven Community Center are also cooling centers.

“Those cooling centers, I think that’s why those are set up for if people have no other option they can take advantage of those,” Capt. Sparks said. “It’s oppressive out there and it can sneak up on you in a hurry. So, make sure you’re hydrating.”