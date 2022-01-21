‘I want to stay focused on solving problems:’ Gov. hosts roundtables in West Michigan ahead of State of the State address

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made the rounds throughout West Michigan on Friday, a few days ahead of her State of the State address. She first stopped in Portage at the Portage Senior Center, listening to their concerns.

“There were a lot of valid concerns brought out while they were talking to her. I think it’ll be interesting to see kind of what the response is to those,” said Kimberly Phillips, senior citizens services manager for the City of Portage. “But everything from transportation, to food insecurity, social isolation, there really was a wide variety of topics that was discussed.”

Over a dozen seniors also expressed concerns on Medicaid, renters assistance, the nationwide labor shortage, paying nurses more, and getting wifi for those who live in rural communities.

Phillips helped facilitate the discussion and said it was good having Gov. Whitmer there to discuss such important issues.

“I’d like to see some systematic change,” Phillips said. “I think that unfortunately there’s a challenge for older adults accessing resources, and if we can figure out a way to not only create those resources. But let people know that they exist and create a path for them to access those resources that would be really great.”

Gov. Whitmer making the rounds in West Michigan, first stopping in Portage and talking with senior citizens abt their needs … and then with small business owners @GRChamber about theirs.



Her SOTS is 1/26.



Catch story on 📺 & 💻 @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/2WeUvWeJ2b — Lauren Edwards (@LaurenEdwardsTV) January 21, 2022

Gov. Whitmer took notes as seniors spoke. It’s what she did as well an hour later up in Grand Rapids, meeting with small business owners there.

“Small business is the back bone of our economy. It’s the lifeblood of our community,” Whitmer said during an interview after the meeting. “I wanted to come here to the Grand Rapids Chamber and sit with a variety of small business owners and listen. I’m not talking at these meetings, I’m listening.”

Gov. Whitmer met with several small business owners who have struggled to remain afloat since the pandemic began back in March 2020. Some said they received funds from the state and others did not. And now many are feeling the pinch of inflation.

“Inflation is definitely playing into the pressures that small business owners are dealing with,” Gov. Whitmer said. “Just talking with a restaurant owner here who you know the price of chicken has gone up dramatically, transporting the chicken so that it’s here on time is another pressure point, and getting people to become drivers.”

That’s how great the need was, she said.

Gov. Whitmer mentioned that throughout the pandemic, the state has given away a total of $420,000,000 to small businesses. She said having these meetings helps the state understand how best to allocate funds in 2022.

“Everything feels so hyper-partisan right now,” Gov. Whitmer said. “I want to stay focused on solving problems and Michigan’s a place where an entrepreneur, a business owner, a family can thrive and that’s what this is all about.”