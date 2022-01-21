Gov. Whitmer to host small business roundtable in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer will host a small business roundtable in Grand Rapids Friday.

Whitmer plans to discuss opportunities to continue growing the state’s economy and putting Michigan businesses first.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, the information gathered from the roundtable will highlight policy, priorities, areas to address, and more as the governor prepares for her 2022 State of the State address.

You can watch Whitmer’s small business roundtable live at 1:30 p.m. on the FOX 17 website and Facebook page.

Whitmer will also be in Portage Friday to host a roundtable with seniors and advocates to discuss opportunities to continue supporting Michigan’s aging population.