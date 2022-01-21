Watch
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Gov. Whitmer to host small business roundtable in Grand Rapids

items.[0].image.alt
Gov. Whitmer's office
Whitmer
Posted at 10:55 AM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 10:55:31-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer will host a small business roundtable in Grand Rapids Friday.

Whitmer plans to discuss opportunities to continue growing the state’s economy and putting Michigan businesses first.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, the information gathered from the roundtable will highlight policy, priorities, areas to address, and more as the governor prepares for her 2022 State of the State address.

You can watch Whitmer’s small business roundtable live at 1:30 p.m. on the FOX 17 website and Facebook page.

Whitmer will also be in Portage Friday to host a roundtable with seniors and advocates to discuss opportunities to continue supporting Michigan’s aging population.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630.png

Morning News